Gloves Are Off: The Reason Why England Fans Tore Into Daniel Sturridge Against Lithuania

90Min
October 09, 2017

England rounded off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a drab 1-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday evening, courtesy of a goal from Harry Kane.

Despite another unbeaten campaign under new manager Gareth Southgate, the statistics don't tell the whole story with another succession of dull performances highlighted in the last two games against Slovenia and Lithuania.

PETRAS MALUKAS/GettyImages

Skipper Kane converted his 12th England goal from the spot after Dele Alli was fouled inside the area, but that was as good as it got for the Three Lions, as a much changed side playing in a 3-5-2 formation struggled to penetrate the Lithuanian defence.

Full competitive debuts from the likes of Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Cresswell and surprisingly Harry Winks saw the youngest England team for 15 years, with Southgate keen to give some fringe players a chance to stake a claim.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, despite all the debuts and a below-par performance it was a well-known England figure Daniel Sturridge that got social media talking. The Liverpool forward who seems to be edging his way back to full fitness was introduced with just under 20 minutes to play with the hope of sparking some life into the front line.

It wasn't the lively cameo or a goal that caught England supporters eye during his outing but the reason he was the only England player on the pitch that decided to wear gloves in the Lithuanian capital, leading to Sturridge receiving stick on Twitter:

In fairness to Sturridge he was sitting in a seven degree Vilinus watching England struggle to score against a hap hazard Lithuanian defence that no-one knew about for over 70 minutes, it was anything to give anyone the chills.

