Ian Wright Impressed by Young England Star Harry Winks After Victory in Lithuania

England ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a victory against Lithuania on Sunday. However, it was another disappointing performance, saved by a Harry Kane penalty.

Amongst the mediocre performances, there was one player who stood out to Ian Wright and his fellow pundits on ITV's coverage of the game - young Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

With qualification already confirmed, Gareth Southgate decided to experiment with his squad and handed debuts to both Winks and Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks finally getting the recognition he deserves after today's performance. #COYS#THFCpic.twitter.com/Rgb6ylvva5 — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) October 8, 2017

Wright was particularly impressed with Winks, and said that what he provided was exactly what England need in their midfield.

"He wants to get forward, look at him go again," said Wright about Winks after the game, as quoted by football.london. "He always wanted to get it forward. That's what you need."





Winks' urgency in possession and drive to push forward was what England needed in their midfield, according to Wright.

This was how close young @SpursOfficial star @HarryWinks came to scoring on his debut for @England! pic.twitter.com/AZzPWdAZV3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 8, 2017

After Kane's converted penalty, Winks had one of the best chances of the game to double the scoring, forcing a good save out of Lithuania's goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus.





Winks took his opportunity to impress and stood out, perhaps giving manager Gareth Southgate much to consider when picking his next starting lineup.





England face Germany and Brazil next in two international friendlies in November. Winks will have to continue to impress for Tottenham to ensure his selection in the next England squad.