Jupp Heynckes Says His Dog Had Final Say on Decision to Return to Bayern Munich

90Min
October 09, 2017

Jupp Heynckes has revealed that his wife and daughter advised him on his return to Bayern, before his dog, Cando, made the final decision.

The 72-year-old, who won a treble with the club in 2013, will take charge until the end of the season after the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti.

But he has claimed that his family ultimately persuaded him to make an unexpected comeback that he had not originally planned.

"My daughter and my wife advised me on my decision," he said at his first press conference, quoted by ESPN. "Then my dog Cando barked twice and the deal was sealed.

"If I recall my last news conference in Monchengladbach, I had come to terms with the thought that my coaching career was over.

"It wasn't my dream to ever come back as a coach. I received many offers from top European clubs, and also for work as a TV expert, but I turned them all down. It's been a difficult time.


"After thinking things through, I came to the conclusion that you should never forget who has helped you in life.

"Bayern has helped me so much in my career -- without Bayern, I would never have ended up at Real Madrid."

Heynckes takes over with Bayern five points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, and he has admitted that, despite the quality of the squad, he faces a tough challenge. 

"It's a difficult task -- it's a team in transition, without the best goalkeeper in the world in Manuel Neuer, and Franck Ribery is also out injured," he said.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

"Thomas Muller hasn't been playing his best, while Jerome Boateng is not the Jerome Boateng of 2012-13 [when Heynckes was also in charge]. The same goes for David Alaba who, after injury, is still not at 100 percent."


And asked about those that have expressed doubt over his appointment, Heynckes added: "Of course, there are sceptics -- football has changed, but it hasn't been reinvented.


"We live in a very fast-paced and restless world. Football is right at the centre of that. My task at Bayern is to slow and calm things down. One can only gain strength from serenity."

