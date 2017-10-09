Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been sent to Qatar by the club in an attempt to boost his recovery.

The England international hasn't played for the Reds at all this season as the result of a thigh injury suffered during training in August, but is looking to return sometime in the middle of November.

The player ruptured a tendon in his left thigh, an incident that left him on crutches. Fortunately, though, he did not require surgery.

Lallana's rehabilitation has gone well, as he is now able to run. And according to the Daily Mail, the player has been sent to the famous Aspire facility in Qatar along with a medical assistant from the club to continue his training and get treatment at the Aspetar sports clinic.

This isn't the first time the Reds have sent their players overseas for treatment and rehab, with striker Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings travelling to the States for the aforementioned.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be very pleased with his player's progress, and last month, he seemed certain that he would be back in six weeks' time.

"Adam made the Champions League squad because it was a moment when we had to think about these things and the medical department told me that in around about six weeks he should be back," the German told reporters.

"That was around August 31. So it should be about another four weeks before he’s normal training. It looks all on the right way for him."