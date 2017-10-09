Report: Liverpool Sends Adam Lallana to Qatar for Special Treatment to Boost Recovery

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been sent to Qatar by the club in an attempt to boost his recovery.

90Min
October 09, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been sent to Qatar by the club in an attempt to boost his recovery.

The England international hasn't played for the Reds at all this season as the result of a thigh injury suffered during training in August, but is looking to return sometime in the middle of November.

The player ruptured a tendon in his left thigh, an incident that left him on crutches. Fortunately, though, he did not require surgery.

Lallana's rehabilitation has gone well, as he is now able to run. And according to the Daily Mail, the player has been sent to the famous Aspire facility in Qatar along with a medical assistant from the club to continue his training and get treatment at the Aspetar sports clinic.

This isn't the first time the Reds have sent their players overseas for treatment and rehab, with striker Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings travelling to the States for the aforementioned.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be very pleased with his player's progress, and last month, he seemed certain that he would be back in six weeks' time.

"Adam made the Champions League squad because it was a moment when we had to think about these things and the medical department told me that in around about six weeks he should be back," the German told reporters.

"That was around August 31. So it should be about another four weeks before he’s normal training. It looks all on the right way for him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters