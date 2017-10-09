Man Utd's Juan Mata Sends a Warning to Liverpool Ahead of the Big Clash This Saturday

Juan Mata has issued a warning to Liverpool, letting them know Manchester United are ready to secure all three points ahead of the high stakes clash between the two rivals at Anfield on Saturday.

Manchester United have enjoyed a fine start to the new season, seeing them them win six of their opening seven games and take their place alongside local rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Writing on his personal blog, One Hour Behind, Juan Mata spoke of the upcoming clash against Premier League rivals Liverpool, expressing his desire for the Red Devils to continue their good run of form following the international break.

"Obviously, we also have to talk about our next Premier League game, in Anfield. This is one of the big games of the season without a doubt.

“There’s no need to say what it means for us and for our fans, and I hope that we can play a great game and take the three points to Manchester.

“We will try to extend our good run of results since the season started."

Mata also reached out to his injured team-mate Marouane Fellaini who will miss the upcoming clash against Liverpool.

On the injury sustained by the Belgian international, Mata wrote: "I also hope that none of my team-mates has physical problems in the second game with the national teams as it was the case with Fellaini, to whom I wish a speedy recovery."