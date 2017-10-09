Marcos Alonso Reveals His Chelsea Teammate N'Golo Kante Is Learning Spanish

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has revealed that his teammate N'Golo Kante has been using him to practice his Spanish.

The French midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Leicester last summer, and was named PFA Player of the Year for his efforts in helping the Blues to the Premier League title.

While Kante has slotted in seamlessly at Stamford Bridge, Alonso's claim might lead a few to believe he has ambitions to play in Spain one day.

The Spanish international Alonso, as quoted by Metro, revealed he and Kante have a linguistic exchange going on at the club.

"And with N’Golo, he is trying to speak Spanish and I am trying to speak French so we are both teachers of each other," he said.





"I was very impressed when I heard N’Golo speaking Spanish, he used to learn it at school and he can speak it."

Kante is set to return to Chelsea having picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with France. The 26-year-old was withdrawn in the 34th minute of his side's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Bulgaria.





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is expected to give an update on his condition before their trip to Crystal Palace on October 14.