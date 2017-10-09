Mauricio Pochettino Has Coached Exactly Half of England's Last 30 Debutants Since 2013

Harry Winks' senior England debut against Lithuania on Sunday afternoon ensured that Mauricio Pochettino has coached exactly half of the Three Lions' last 30 debutants at club level, stretching back over a four year period to August 2013.

Since Rickie Lambert first played for England against Scotland four years ago, 15 of England's new players have worked with Pochettino at either Southampton or Tottenham.

The majority of those have also made their England debut while playing for a Pochettino team. For two of the three that didn't, they were called up by England soon afterwards and so the Argentine's impact in developing home-grown talent should not be understated.

After Lambert, Southampton trio Fraser Forster, Adam Lallana and Jay Rodriguez all made their England debuts in November 2013 against Chile. Luke Shaw, another Saints player, made his debut a few months later against Denmark, with Southampton going on to finish 8th in the Premier League that season - Pochettino's first and only full season in charge.

In the five months that followed Pochettino's move to Spurs in the summer of 2014, Calum Chambers and Nathaniel Clyne also pulled on an England shirt for the senior side for the first time.

Tim Sherwood will always claim to have discovered Harry Kane for Tottenham, but it was under Pochettino that the striker really blossomed. His England debut came against Lithuania during the Argentine's first season at White Hart Lane.

Ryan Mason also made his senior England debut a few days later against Italy.

For Dele Alli there was an England debut in October 2015 against Estonia, while the curtain rose on Eric Dier's senior international career against Spain in November 2015.

Having been at Tottenham for years, it wasn't until Pochettino's arrival that Danny Rose really began to thrive. He was finally rewarded with his senior England debut in March 2016 in a famous friendly win over Germany.

James Ward-Prowse had been coached by Pochettino at Southampton and the midfielder got on the pitch for England for the first time against Germany earlier this year.

Prior to Winks, Spurs full-back Kieran Trippier had been England's most recent debutant, yet another player who has been coached by Pochettino and has grabbed his chance.

Last 30 Players to Make Senior England Debut:

Player England Debut Coached by Pochettino
Rickie Lambert August 2013 vs Scotland Southampton
Ross Barkley September 2013 vs Moldova -
Andros Townsend October 2013 vs Montenegro -
Fraser Forster November 2013 vs Chile Southampton
Adam Lallana November 2013 vs Chile Southampton
Jay Rodriguez November 2013 vs Chile Southampton
Luke Shaw March 2014 vs Denmark Southampton
John Stones May 2014 vs Peru -
Jon Flanagan June 2014 vs Ecuador -
Calum Chambers September 2014 vs Norway Southampton
Fabian Delph September 2014 vs Norway -
Nathaniel Clyne November 2014 vs Slovenia Southampton
Harry Kane March 2015 vs Lithuania Tottenham
Ryan Mason March 2015 vs Italy Tottenham
Jamie Vardy June 2015 vs Republic of Ireland -
Dele Alli October 2015 vs Estonia Tottenham
Danny Ings October 2015 vs Lithuania -
Eric Dier November 2015 vs Spain Tottenham
Danny Rose March 2016 vs Germany Tottenham
Danny Drinkwater March 2016 vs Netherlands -
Tom Heaton May 2016 vs Australia -
Marcus Rashford May 2016 vs Australia -
Jesse Lingard October 2016 vs Malta -
Aaron Cresswell November 2016 vs Spain -
Michael Keane March 2017 vs Germany -
Nathan Redmond March 2017 vs Germany -
James Ward-Prowse March 2017 vs Germany Southampton
Kieran Trippier June 2017 vs France Tottenham
Harry Maguire October 2017 vs Lithuania -
Harry Winks October 2017 vs Lithuania Tottenham

