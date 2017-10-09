Mauricio Pochettino Has Coached Exactly Half of England's Last 30 Debutants Since 2013

Harry Winks' senior England debut against Lithuania on Sunday afternoon ensured that Mauricio Pochettino has coached exactly half of the Three Lions' last 30 debutants at club level, stretching back over a four year period to August 2013.

Since Rickie Lambert first played for England against Scotland four years ago, 15 of England's new players have worked with Pochettino at either Southampton or Tottenham.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The majority of those have also made their England debut while playing for a Pochettino team. For two of the three that didn't, they were called up by England soon afterwards and so the Argentine's impact in developing home-grown talent should not be understated.

After Lambert, Southampton trio Fraser Forster, Adam Lallana and Jay Rodriguez all made their England debuts in November 2013 against Chile. Luke Shaw, another Saints player, made his debut a few months later against Denmark, with Southampton going on to finish 8th in the Premier League that season - Pochettino's first and only full season in charge.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In the five months that followed Pochettino's move to Spurs in the summer of 2014, Calum Chambers and Nathaniel Clyne also pulled on an England shirt for the senior side for the first time.

Tim Sherwood will always claim to have discovered Harry Kane for Tottenham, but it was under Pochettino that the striker really blossomed. His England debut came against Lithuania during the Argentine's first season at White Hart Lane.

Ryan Mason also made his senior England debut a few days later against Italy.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

For Dele Alli there was an England debut in October 2015 against Estonia, while the curtain rose on Eric Dier's senior international career against Spain in November 2015.

Having been at Tottenham for years, it wasn't until Pochettino's arrival that Danny Rose really began to thrive. He was finally rewarded with his senior England debut in March 2016 in a famous friendly win over Germany.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

James Ward-Prowse had been coached by Pochettino at Southampton and the midfielder got on the pitch for England for the first time against Germany earlier this year.

Prior to Winks, Spurs full-back Kieran Trippier had been England's most recent debutant, yet another player who has been coached by Pochettino and has grabbed his chance.

Last 30 Players to Make Senior England Debut: