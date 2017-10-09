Maurizio Sarri Says Leaving Napoli Is the 'Last Thing on His Mind'

90Min
October 09, 2017

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that he isn't thinking of leaving the Naples side.

Sarri would be free to leave if another club agrees to meet the €8m release clause in his contract. But for now, the coach is happy to remain with the club.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia), the 58-year-old confirmed the release clause. He also revealed his appreciation for club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, whose faith he is hoping to repay.

“On a contractual level, there’s a clause which allows the club and myself to have different solutions,” Sarri said.


“It’s the last thing on my mind right now though. I feel very close to this city and this group, although I know that at a certain point things finish in a natural way.

“I have a lot to say to the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis]. He was the only one to have the attributes to sign me up, and that’s important to me. I hope I’m paying him back.

“There are a lot of evaluations to be made when it comes to the clause. It’s bilateral, it’s not just my side.”

There are several clubs interested in Sarri's services. Last month, The Sun reported that Premier League side West Ham were considering a move for the manager, with Slaven Bilic's days believed to be numbered.

Bilic, though, was able to emerge unscathed after having showdown talks with the club. But come next summer, there could be a vacant post at the London Stadium, and the Hammers could make their move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters