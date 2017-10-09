Max Allegri Admits Getting 'Angry' at Gonzalo Higuain After Underwhelming Start in Serie A

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that he gets angry with striker Gonzalo Higuain and is desperate for the Argentine to start scoring decisive goals more often for the Bianconeri.

With Juventus currently off the pace in the Serie A this season - the Old Lady sit two points behind Napoli at the top of the league table - Allegri has said that he is only getting '50%' of what Higuain can produce.

Higuain has fallen in and out of the Juventus first team this season, registering four goals in 10 games across all competitions.

"Gonzalo has to be more decisive," Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia.

"No matter whether he gets 25 or 30 goals, the important thing is that they’re decisive goals. He’s better physically, he’s worked over the international break, but he’s still not at 100 percent.

"Higuain is an extraordinary player, I get angry with him a lot because I demand more, because he can do much more. So far he’s done 50 percent of what he could do."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The Argentine international moved to Juventus from Napoli in 2016 for a hefty €90m transfer fee, three years after he ended a six-year spell with Real Madrid.





The 29-year-old has been one of the deadliest strikers in Europe since arriving in Italy, scoring 98 goals in just 147 Serie A appearances for Napoli and Juventus.





However, he is currently being overshadowed by his compatriot, and Juventus teammate, Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old had been linked with every big club in Europe during his days at Palermo, and is now living up to his potential in Turin.