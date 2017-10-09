Nathan Dyer Back in Contention for Swansea Following 8-Month Layoff

Swansea City have received a massive boost ahead of their hosting of Huddersfield Town on Saturday when Premier League football returns, with pacey winger Nathan Dyer now "available for selection" following a long-term injury.

The former Southampton youth player moved to the Liberty Stadium in 2009, joining Swansea in a deal worth £540k. Dyer was instrumental in guiding Swansea up to the Premier League and featured in the full 90 minutes of their 4-2 play-off final victory over Reading just two years after joining the club.

Good news on Nathan Dyer! 👍https://t.co/49WYqDfBaI — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 9, 2017

The 29-year-old, who has a contract in south Wales until 2020, ruptured his achilles seven minutes into their 2-0 victory over the defending Premier League champions, Leicester City, on February 12 and has been out of action ever since.

"Nathan is available for selection now," Swans manager Paul Clement told the club website. "He has played two games for the under-23s and he is training well.

"It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Dyer will be desperate to return to first-team action with Swansea and add to the 281 appearances he's accumulated over the last eight years.





Having scored 31 goals and assisted 30 during his time with the club, having three consecutive home fixtures - against Huddersfield, Leicester and Manchester United - will be the perfect way for the winger to return to top flight football.