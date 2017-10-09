Nathan Dyer Back in Contention for Swansea Following 8-Month Layoff

90Min
October 09, 2017

Swansea City have received a massive boost ahead of their hosting of Huddersfield Town on Saturday when Premier League football returns, with pacey winger Nathan Dyer now "available for selection" following a long-term injury.

The former Southampton youth player moved to the Liberty Stadium in 2009, joining Swansea in a deal worth £540k. Dyer was instrumental in guiding Swansea up to the Premier League and featured in the full 90 minutes of their 4-2 play-off final victory over Reading just two years after joining the club.

The 29-year-old, who has a contract in south Wales until 2020, ruptured his achilles seven minutes into their 2-0 victory over the defending Premier League champions, Leicester City, on February 12 and has been out of action ever since.

"Nathan is available for selection now," Swans manager Paul Clement told the club website. "He has played two games for the under-23s and he is training well.

"It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Dyer will be desperate to return to first-team action with Swansea and add to the 281 appearances he's accumulated over the last eight years. 


Having scored 31 goals and assisted 30 during his time with the club, having three consecutive home fixtures - against Huddersfield, Leicester and Manchester United - will be the perfect way for the winger to return to top flight football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters