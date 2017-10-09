Olivier Giroud Reveals Just How Close He Was to Joining Everton & Why He Stayed at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has said that his decision to fight for his place in north London, despite seeing club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette join the Gunners' ranks, was the right choice to make, according to the Daily Star.

The French international was heavily linked with a move to Everton throughout the summer and was told that he was no longer needed at the Emirates. However, Giroud opted to stay at Arsenal because he has a "certain attachment" with the club.

Younes Belhanda: "Giroud is one of the best forwards in his role. There isn't a striker in the world better than him as a target man." #afc pic.twitter.com/G8SDNV2LBf — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 8, 2017

"I was very close to signing for another English club, Everton," Giroud told Canal Football whilst with the French national team. "But I made the best choice I think.

"I stayed because I have a certain attachment to the club, quite simply," he added. "I am content to have remained. I am well in my head and in my boots."

Ronald Koeman was desperate to bring the French striker to Goodison Park after seeing Romelu Lukaku end his Toffees career in favour of a switch to Manchester United. However, the 31-year-old wanted to stay put even after being told, by Arsène Wenger, that he was free to leave the club.

Joining Arsenal off the back of a title-winning season with Montpellier in Ligue 1, Giroud has gone on to feature in 238 games for the Gunners. The Frenchman's recent penalty against BATE Borisov in the Europa League saw him reach an impressive 100 goals for the club in just over five years.