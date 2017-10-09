Rafa Benitez Plans January Move for Czech Star to Bolster Newcastle Defence

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is set to make a move for Slavia Prague defender Jakub Jugas when the transfer window re-opens this January.

According to the Chronicle, Benitez is looking to bolster his defence options following his side's strong start to the campaign. The 25-year-old only moved to Slavia for £500,000 this summer, but has already impressed enough in his short time in the Czech capital to receive international suitors.

The Magpies are rumoured to have monitored Jugas for some time and have reportedly watched the former Czech Republic Under-21 international three times this campaign. He is renowned for his power in the air and his strong tackling, which would bode him well in England.

However, Benitez is set to face competition from Bundesliga and Serie A sides for the Czech's signature, in a deal that is expected to be around the £2m mark. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager has reportedly asked the hierarchy for a list of five potential signings for every position.

Despite the Magpies sitting in ninth place with ten points, Benitez was said to be frustrated at the lack of activity from the club during the summer and is looking to strengthen his squad further to keep them from sliding down the table.

With the likes of Jamal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark impressing at the heart of the defence a move for Jugas may come as a surprise to Newcastle supporters, with the likes of summer signing Florian Lejeune and Chancel Mbemba being forced to settle for a place on the fringes of the squad.





Despite the interest in Jugas, the main priority for Benitez this winter is said to be securing the signing of a number 10, a left-back and a striker although no potential targets have been named yet.