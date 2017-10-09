Stoke Striker Peter Crouch Sets Guinness World Record for Number of Headed Premier League Goals

Peter Crouch has set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of headed goals scored in the Premier League.

The Stoke City forward's tally currently stands at 51 goals, five more than former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

And now the 36-year-old, who became the oldest player to reach 100 Premier League goals earlier this year, has been recognised for his achievement.

🏆 @petercrouch takes his place in the Guinness World Records annual.



"It feels good! To hold any record, certainly in the Premier League, is great. I’m very proud of it," he told Stoke's official website.

Crouch has earned his impressive aerial record, in part due to his height, but predominantly from his poacher-like movement in the box.

“I see centre forwards hanging around outside the box and it blows my mind, I just can’t get my head around it,” he said.

“I believe, if you are a centre forward, you should be in the box, ready for the ball. That’s the way I have always played my game and that will never change.”

Crouch has scored plenty with his feet, too. In 42 caps for England, he found the net 22 times, but his final cap came in 2010 when he was just 30.

“I believe it ended too soon, but that’s football, it’s a game of opinions," he added.

"I had a great run, I loved it. I was part of every squad for five years in a period where I think we had our best team since ’66 and really should have won something."

The veteran striker also took to Twitter to express his delight at setting the record. "I'll have a Guinness to celebrate," he wrote.