Tottenham Pair Head Real Madrid Transfer List After Missing Out on Primary Target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are looking to secure the signing of Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Harry Kane after failing to get Kylian Mbappé's signature last summer, according to Marca.





Los Blancos were desperate to sign the French teenager after his breakout season with AS Monaco, going on to lift the Ligue 1 title ahead of big-spending Paris Saint-Germain.





However, it was the Parisians who convinced Mbappé to return to the French capital, the 18-year-old agreeing to a loan move that includes an obligation to buy next summer.

Although Real Madrid have, to some extent, moved away from their Galactico transfer policy, fans at the Santiago Bernabéu are once again demanding high profile signings to maintain their European dominance.





Karim Benzema is one player whose position in the Real Madrid squad could be under threat as club president Florentino Pérez looks to Tottenham striker Kane as a possible new signing in the Spanish capital.





Despite previous links with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Spurs' 24-year-old striker could be the perfect player to guide Madrid to further domestic and European glory over a long period.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Alli is also a player being considered by Real Madrid, the 21-year-old being one of the hottest prospects in world football.





However, the former MK Dons man would have to wait until one of Madrid's star players left before a first-team spot would be guaranteed, with Isco, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale all at risk of seeing their time with Los Blancos cut short.