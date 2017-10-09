Tottenham Star Ben Davies Is Club President of Welsh 4th Division Side Ynysygerwn F.C.

Tottenham full-back Ben Davies, it turns out, is not content with just starring for one of the Premier League's top clubs.

The 24-year-old is club president of Welsh 4th Division side Ynysygerwn F.C, where he played throughout his junior years.

The South Wales club are clearly close to the heart of Davies, who is set to represent his country in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

Chris Coleman's side could secure their progress to the World Cup finals for the first time in 60 years with victory over the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

And Davies has established himself as a key player for both club and country, excelling for Tottenham this season having taken the place of the injured Danny Rose.

“He was so young when I arrived,” Pochettino has said of the former Swansea man, quoted by the Independent. “He was working so hard to make his moment, and always being professional. That is why his teammates, the club, everyone is so proud of him.

“In the last three seasons he was so important for the team. For me he is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. His energy is fantastic.”

Davies has scored twice in seven Premier League appearances so far this season, and is set to earn his 33rd cap for Wales on Monday evening.