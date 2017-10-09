Trophy Hungry Ross Barkley Stirs Transfer Links Ahead of January Window With Praise for Spurs Duo

October 09, 2017

The saga surrounding Ross Barkley's future continues to drag on in the lead up up to the January transfer window. Both Chelsea and Tottenham remain interested in the mercurial midfielder again, after failing to land him in the summer. 

The 23-year-old was reported to have rejected a move to Chelsea on deadline day, while Everton also rejected an approach from Spurs for the England midfielder. With only one year left on his current Everton contract, rumours about Barkley's future continue to circulate. 

In a recent interview, reported by football.london, in which Barkley discussed his career so far, the star perhaps hinted at his desire for a move to the white part of north London, by complimenting two of Mauricio Pochettino's stars.

When asked about his toughest opponent in his career to date, Barkley name checked Spurs enforcer Mousa Dembele.

"Dembele. He doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He's a top player. The way he protects the ball, passes the ball. He'd get more praise if he scored more goals," Barkley enthused.

He also spoke of how he can play alongside Dele Alli, despite their position similarities. While he was asked specifically about England, many fans will take the Everton man's response as a sign.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Yes. No question. I see him as a box-to-box midfielder and I like to play in the No 10 position. We could play in a midfield three and it would get the best out of both of us. He's a very good player," he added.

Barkley, who has been at Everton since he was child having joined the club at youth level, seems destined to leave in the near future. However it is only recently his relationship with the club has turned sour.


"I got a trial at Everton. I gave it everything I had that day, everything. I played my heart out. Signed at 11. I was over the moon. It was all I ever wanted," he recalled.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Barkley made his England debut at the age of 19, a target he had set for himself from a young age. Now with that goal achieved, Barkley has set some new career objectives in the form of silverware.

"I played for England when I was 19. I set myself the challenge to play for England before I was 20. But I haven't won anything yet and I want to win things. 

"You are defined as a player by what you win. I've won nothing. No trophies. That's something I want to change."

