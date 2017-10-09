Trophy-less Klopp Has Brought Liverpool on Leaps and Bounds But More Is Still Needed Defensively

Sunday October 8 marked two years since Jurgen Klopp walked into the Hope Street hotel to put pen to paper on a deal to become Liverpool's new manager.

The coup had Liverpool fans dreaming of a league title, with hopes that he would replicate his work at Borussia Dortmund. The German bought into this, claiming he would turn 'doubters into believers', which was news to fans' ears.

And nearly two-years on, the project is still in full swing - although the Reds remain trophy-less since Kenny Dalglish brought the League Cup back to Anfield in 2012, following the defeat of Cardiff City.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Since the 50-year-old took charge in 2015, he has watched over 111 matches, winning 55, drawing 32 and losing 24. If one word could describe his tenure thus far, it would easily be 'exciting', with his side scoring 201 goals and conceding 125.

But has Klopp lived up to his high expectations?

So far he has failed to add any more silverware to the Liverpool trophy cabinet, but his side's progress has been evident. After taking over mid-season, the German led Liverpool to the final of both the League Cup and the Europa League in 2016, although the Reds suffered defeat in both games to Manchester City and Sevilla respectively.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

During his first full season at Anfield, Klopp achieved the main goal of guiding Liverpool back into the Champions League, a competition that has evaded them in recent years. Pipping both Manchester United and Arsenal to fourth-place was a big achievement for the Reds, and it gave Klopp a platform to continue his project.

However, one main area he could be seen to have failed in is strengthening his side's defence. Despite being linked with Virgil Van Dijk for much of the summer, the Reds failed to land their main target, meaning the club have spent just £7.7m on defenders in the past three years - Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez.

Stat Shows That Jurgen Klopp's High-Scoring Liverpool Continue to Be Top-Heavy @callumrc96 https://t.co/YrpdjUZkCT — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 8, 2017

Ever since Brendan Rodgers tenure started back in 2012, Liverpool have struggled defensively. With Jamie Carragher's career coming to an end and Daniel Agger moving back to Brøndby, Liverpool have failed to bring in a solid centre-back. For the past five years Liverpool have seemingly played under a 'you score three, we'll score four' mentality, which has seen them become unstuck at times.

However, although the German has failed to address defensive worries, he has added great fire-power up front. Signing Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and keeping ahold of Philippe Coutinho have proved key to keeping Liverpool in contention of competing this season, and making them an exciting side to watch.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

One thing Klopp has brought to Liverpool and the Premier League is character - something Rodgers talked a lot about. Klopp's bond with the fans is something rarely seen at a club - he has rebuilt the unity and the belief amongst the Anfield faithful. The German wears his heart on his sleeve and the raw passion he shows during every game is replicated in the stands, something Klopp had hoped for to make Anfield a fortress again.

The former Dortmund boss simply doesn't hold back his emotions. He lambasted the fans for leaving early when times were tough, and meets their disappointed groans angrily, as he wants the fans to get behind the team no matter what. His love for the club is genuine and for that, fans will support him through both good and bad times.

FanView: Why Liverpool's Must-Win Encounter With Manchester United Holds the Key to a Resurge... @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/pgygCdXr7a — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 7, 2017

There's no doubt Klopp's tenure hasn't been plain sailing. There have been many highs and lows, but the club are on the right path to achieve a common goal, to get Liverpool winning trophies.





Looking at the progress made, the German has had a successful two years, and he promises more to come.