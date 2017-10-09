VIDEO: Barca Star Andres Iniesta Reveals His Top 4 Legends of the Game

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has shared the four legends he considers to be the very best and would have loved to play with.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Catalan side at the age of 12 in 1996, made his professional debut for the club in 2002, and has seen immense success since then.

Barcelona recently awarded their stalwart with a 'lifetime contract', handing him a deal that will see him remain at the club until he decides to retire.

On Saturday, the player appeared in a video, sharing the identities of his favourite legends. And you could view it below to see who made the cut.

"For goalkeeper I would say, Peter Schmeichel, because I think he's one of the great all-time goalkeepers," the Spaniard said. "When I was younger, he always attracted my attention as a goalkeeper because of his saves, his strength and everything in general.

"He's one of the great keepers I would have liked to play with.

"On defence I would say, Paolo Maldini, because of everything he stood for as a player, for his national team and the club his was with his entire career, because of the titles he won and because of the way he went about doing things.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"He's a player with whom I'd have liked to share the dressing room.

"[In midfield] I would go with Michael Laudrup. He was one of my idols so it would have been incredible to play with him, even though it would have been for just a short time.

"As a forward, I would have liked to play with Ronaldo (Brazil) because I considered him one of the best players in the world and one of the best forwards in the world.

Henri Szwarc/GettyImages

"In 1996, which is the year he played for Barca, was also the year I arrived at the club so he made a great impression on me that year, a year he also made a great impression on everybody.

"He went on to win so many things. He was the difference maker on every team he played for."