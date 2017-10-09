VIDEO: Dutch Lower League Player Might Just Be Responsible for the Worst Miss in Football History

October 09, 2017

We've seen many players miss open goal opportunities over the years. From Kanu to Chris Iwelumo everyone...well, not everyone but many have been there.

However, it's rare to see something of quite the stomach-churning, physics-bending magnitude that occurred in the Netherlands over the weekend. It is quite possibly... (fan fare please) the Worst Miss in the History of Football.

Let's set the scene, Dutch lower league outfit Harkemase Boys found themselves 2-0 up at home against VV Capelle, and when midfielder Dennis van Duinen span his marker and outpaced another defender with only the keeper to beat, things were looking rosy.

Things looked even better when the goalkeeper's attempted clearance was deflected right into the path of the 20-year-old, who was faced with an open passage to goal.


However, you wouldn't be reading this if he had slotted away calmly like a normal person now would you?  Young van Duinen somehow contrived to miss an opportunity when it looked much, much, much easier to score by putting the ball over the crossbar less than 10 yards out. 


His reaction told the entire story, as he sunk his head into his hands. Rather than walking the ball into the goal or rolling it into the back of the net, he decided to try a Panenka(?) and his shot sailed over the bar.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Just when you thought van Duinen's day couldn't get worse, it did just that. Harkemase ended up losing their two goal advantage and lost 3-2 to VV Capelle after a dramatic 95th minute equaliser, making the open goal miss the crucial moment in the game which surely would've seen the game done and dusted.

The lad, who probably didn't envisage international attention from something he did on a football pitch coming like this, has become an internet sensation overnight. Don't worry mate, there will be a new contender in three months from the Austria third division and everyone will have already forgotten your name. 


