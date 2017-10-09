VIDEO: Lithuania Goalkeeper Taken by Surprise in England Game...by Goalpost

Lithuania's goalkeeper, Ernestas Setkus, received some perhaps unwanted attention on Sunday night after a silly error against England.

Both England and Lithuania had little to play for as they went into their final World Cup qualification match on Sunday evening. England had already confirmed their place in the tournament while it was impossible for Lithunia to reach a play-off place.

What resulted was another uninspiring England performance, saved only from the penalty spot by Harry Kane. An unexpected highlight came during this blunder by goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus who did this as he attempted to take a goal-kick:

“As a goalkeeper it’s always important to be aware of where your goal is...”

“No problem...” #England #Lithuania pic.twitter.com/f4AftSLvUJ — Chris WBA Heath (@ChrisoHeath) October 8, 2017

Setkus steps back to take his goal-kick, bumping into the goal-post in the process. Thankfully for Setkus this was the only mistake he made all game. His saves kept Lithuania in the game at points.

Meanwhile viewers found little to smile about in England's performance, who were once again labelled 'flat' and 'poor' by commentators. Manager Gareth Southgate took the opportunity to experiment with his side, and handed debuts to Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Harry Winks.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The performance of new boy Winks was perhaps the only positive many took from the game for England. Winks stood out amongst otherwise mediocre performances of his team-mates for his urgency in possession.





Winks was also denied by goalkeeper Setkus who made a good save against the young Spurs midfielder. Southgate may need to continue to experiment with his England side in their next friendlies in November against Germany and Brazil.