VIDEO: Mo Salah's Passionate Reaction to Conceding a Goal Before Sending Egypt to the World Cup

International breaks often fail to provide the drama that the Premier League serves up week in week out, but that was not the case in Africa this weekend.

Egypt faced Congo knowing a win would take them to the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Anything else and they would have to travel to Ghana on the final matchday with fate out of their own hands.

Liverpool star Mo Salah put Egypt ahead, but an 88th minute leveller from Arnold Bouka Moutou looked to have broken Egyptian hearts.





Salah's reaction of throwing himself to the floor in disappointment, caught the eye on social media.

This is fantastic. Salah’ reaction to Congo’s goal...and then he goes and scores the winner pic.twitter.com/nmgzwrtq5u — Ali Khaled (@AliKhaled_) October 8, 2017

Little did Salah know that Egypt would be awarded a penalty in stoppage time and he would have the honour of firing his country to their first World Cup finals since 1990.

What a moment for Mo! His penalty sends Egypt to the World Cup for the first time since 1990! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uBCRWwgbct — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) October 8, 2017

In fact, Russia 2018 will be only the third time that Egypt have ever played in football's biggest tournament, participating in 1934 and in Italy 17 years ago.

They drew their opening two games with the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland but a 1-0 loss to England would send them home.

Nigeria are the only other country from the African qualifying groups to have booked their ticket to Russia.