VIDEO: Mo Salah's Passionate Reaction to Conceding a Goal Before Sending Egypt to the World Cup

90Min
October 09, 2017

International breaks often fail to provide the drama that the Premier League serves up week in week out, but that was not the case in Africa this weekend. 

Egypt faced Congo knowing a win would take them to the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Anything else and they would have to travel to Ghana on the final matchday with fate out of their own hands. 

Liverpool star Mo Salah put Egypt ahead, but an 88th minute leveller from Arnold Bouka Moutou looked to have broken Egyptian hearts. 


Salah's reaction of throwing himself to the floor in disappointment, caught the eye on social media

Little did Salah know that Egypt would be awarded a penalty in stoppage time and he would have the honour of firing his country to their first World Cup finals since 1990. 

In fact, Russia 2018 will be only the third time that Egypt have ever played in football's biggest tournament, participating in 1934 and in Italy 17 years ago.

They drew their opening two games with the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland but a 1-0 loss to England would send them home. 

Nigeria are the only other country from the African qualifying groups to have booked their ticket to Russia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters