Welsh Fans to Sing National Anthem Without Backing Music in Huge Game Against Ireland

Wales fans are preparing themselves for another riveting pre-match moment against Ireland - as the backing anthem is set to be cut after the first verse.

Inspired by Wales' World Cup qualifier against Georgia, the FA accidentally cut the music early to begin playing the Georgian national anthem. Defiantly, the travelling fans continued to belt out the national anthem in what was a gripping moment of patriotism.

Levan Verdzeuli/GettyImages

Revealed by WalesOnline, the Welsh players and staff requested the anthem be cut once more, as the rendition went on to inspire Wales to a narrow 1-0 victory.

With "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau" especially loved by the Red Wall of supporters, the song was almost perfectly timed to Ben Woodburn's winner against Austria last month. In what promises to be a very special evening in Cardiff, this rendition will take the atmosphere to the upper echelons.

Wales need at least a point to qualify for their second successive major finals. Should they lose to Ireland however, they will be waving goodbye to the World Cup in Russia.







