West Ham's Aaron Cresswell Backs Teammate for England's 2018 World Cup Squad

Aaron Cresswell has backed his West Ham teammate Andy Carroll to play his way into England's World Cup squad for next summer, according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old striker has not played for the national team since 2012, but does have two goals in nine caps. He's badly struggled for fitness over the last few years, having played 30 games or more just once since his move to West Ham from Liverpool five years ago and his lack of games has led to him struggling for consistency.

'A fit Andy Carroll is as dangerous as anyone in Europe and can be a great plan B.' pic.twitter.com/9kwt3JrKPF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 8, 2017

The big Geordie has not hit double figures in a season since 2010/11, and is yet to score this season in four appearances.

However, on his day Carroll has proved he can be a real handful for defences with his ability in the air and strength against defenders. Hammers left-back Cresswell, who himself has made three appearances for the Three Lions firmly believes that the big Geordie striker can break back into the national team.

On Carroll's chances of an England return, he said: "Of course he can. Everyone knows what Andy is capable of, especially in the air, and you could say it's a different dimension and that different way of playing. If Andy stays fit between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why he can't be in contention."



