World Cup Qualifying Roundup: Ireland Sink Wales Whilst Iceland Reach Their First Ever World Cup

The penultimate night of the UEFA World Cup Qualifying rounds was largely bereft of both goals and entertainment value for long periods.

The cautious approach by many teams on Monday evening was perhaps understandable considering qualification and play-off positions were on the line, but it has left football supporters far and wide craving the return of elite domestic competition next weekend.

In spite of some turgid contests played out across Europe, there were some intriguing results and outcomes as Groups D, G, I reached their climax.

Serbia, Wales and Republic of Ireland occupied the top three positions in Group D ahead of kick-off, with the two countries on the British Isles facing off in Cardiff. And The Green Army inflicted a first defeat upon Chris Coleman's men since the 2-0 loss to Portugal at Euro 2016; they went down 1-0 to the Irish. West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean notching the crucial goal to break Welsh hearts as Martin O'Neil's side secure a play-off spot.

The Eagles, captained by former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, were uninspiring in Belgrade but their 1-0 win against Georgia was enough to clinch top spot and ensure automatic qualification.

Austria overcame 10-man Moldova 1-0 in the group's other game; Louis Schaub scoring the winner there.

The situation in Group I was similarly compelling with four sides still wrestling for qualification and play-off places. Iceland inevitably made light work of minnows Kosovo and have reached a World Cup finals for the first time in their history- their second ever tournament following Euro 2016- courtesy a comfortable 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Croatia saw off the threat of Ukraine in Kiev to claim a 2-0 success and finish runners-up with a brace from Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric seeing them through. That made Turkey's match immaterial as they were held 2-2 in Finland and finish fourth.

Group G was already settled prior to Monday's action and the top two both claimed narrow 1-0 away victories; Spain and Italy defeating Israel and Albania respectively.

Macedonia demolished Liechtenstein 4-0, as the visitors conclude their campaign with a solitary goal and zero points.