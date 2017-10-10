Arsenal Send Former Player Martin Keown to Scout Midfielder in Turkey

90Min
October 10, 2017

Arsenal have sent Martin Keown on a scouting mission to the Middle East to watch Besiktas and Turkey midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, according to Foto Mac

The Turkish news outlet claim to have a quote directly from Keown, who said "the Turkish national team was not of the same quality as Besiktas in the Champions League, so Oguzhan, one of the players we followed, could not show himself. These matches can not be measured, we will watch him again later." 

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

Ozyakup, who was a member of Arsenal's academy for six years, could be making a shock return to the Gunners after showing consistency in his performances throughout the last few seasons in the Turkish Super Lig. 

He only made two senior team appearances for Arsenal, however the creative midfielder could make an impact in an Arsenal side that relies heavily on the attacking play of a select few players. 

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Couple this with the potential departures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, manager Arsene Wenger may be scouting early for their replacements. 

Ozyakup has had a very successful time with Besiktas. The 25-year-old is club captain and since joining in 2013 has helped his side to a league title and multiple Champions League qualifications. He has made 188 appearances for the Besiktas, as well as cementing his place in the national team, having made 30 appearances for Turkey. 

However, Ozyakup has been linked with moves elsewhere in the Premier League to clubs including Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Spurs. Other big European clubs also have the midfielder on their radar, with Valencia and Inter Milan said to have an interest in the player. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters