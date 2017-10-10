Bayern Striker Robert Lewandowski Completes Degree With Thesis on His Specialist Subject - Himself

In a move that would make even Cristiano Ronaldo seem humble, Bayern Munich and Poland Striker Robert Lewandowski has completed his Bachelors Degree in Physical Education with the subject of his thesis entitled: 'RL9, path to glory'.



The piece, supposedly an exposé into his life and journey as a footballer up to now, marks the culmination of a degree he has spent 10 years working on.



The Polish forward has graduated from the Warsaw School of Education in Sport, only a day after breaking the record for most goals in a Major European Qualifying campaign with a staggering 16, and on the way hauling Poland to the World Cup next year.

Robert Lewandowski is having a pretty decent week.👍



⚽16th goal for Poland in #WCQ

🎓Bachelor's degree

🏆Nomintation for #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/Aym8tdoFg1 — Football Transfers (@TransferBibIe) October 9, 2017

According to FourFourTwo, Lewandowski’s Professor Marek Rybinski said that his work was “excellent”, while the former Borussia Dortmund front man apparently achieved the highest grade possible.

Lewandowski can now add the award to a mantlepiece already laden with footballing trophies and accolades.



The Bayern frontman has certainly had an eventful start to the 2017/18 season. He was involved in a public spat in September with Bayern Chief Executive Karl-Heinze Rummenigge following his criticism of the club's work in the summer transfer market.



In spite of this, as well as the persistent grumblings of a move away from Bavaria, he still leads Munich's scoring charts, notching a commendable 12 goals in his 11 appearances so far for the club.

Bayern fans will be hoping such success off the pitch translates to more of the same on it, when he trots out for them this Saturday October 14 against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.