Chelsea Set to Sweat Over N'Golo Kanté Fitness as Midfield Ace Returns to Club for Hamstring Check

90Min
October 10, 2017

Chelsea midfield star N'Golo has left international duty with France early, after being sent home to London in order to have his suspected hamstring injury assessed by the Blues medical staff. 

The Frenchman pulled up in his side's 1-0 World Cup 2018 qualification victory over Bulgaria at the weekend, causing immediate concern over a potentially season-blighting hamstring injury.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old maestro is set to fly back to London, giving Chelsea boss Antonio Conte time to assess the extent of the player's injury ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against strugglers Crystal Palace. The Blues are on the verge of an injury crisis, with star striker Álvaro Morata also suffering with a hamstring complaint.

Widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Kanté is a crucial part of Conte's team. The midfield dynamo was pivotal to both Leicester City and the Blues as he won back-to-back Premier League titles with the different sides, and is renowned for his pace, stamina, and ability to relentlessly break up the attacking endeavours of his opponents.

Last year's PFA Player of the Year, Kanté bucked the trend of goalscoring strikers winning the award - a victory to the more industrial footballers in the game. Chelsea will now be sweating over the extend of the key player's injury, considering that deadline day signing Danny Drinkwater is still fighting for fitness and hasn't played a game since joining the club.

It is likely that Tiémoué Bakayoko will replace Kanté on Saturday, and Blues fans may be on edge after the somewhat shaky appearances he has put in for the side so far this season.

