Chelsea's Eden Hazard Admits He's Still Recovering from Ankle Injury & Could 'Miss Games'

90Min
October 10, 2017

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, who was nominated for the 2017 Ballon d'Or this week along with 29 other stars, has admitted that he is still working through the recovery process of the broken ankle he suffered in June.

After being unable to participate in pre-season, Hazard missed Chelsea's first two Premier League games of the season, eventually getting his first minutes of the campaign at Under-23 level in Premier League 2 in late August.

His first start came against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on 20th September, and he didn't start a Premier League game until 10 days later against Manchester City - Chelsea's most recent.

Speaking while on international duty with Belgium ahead of a final World Cup qualifier against Cyprus, Hazard, who is yet to score a goal this season, explained that a slow start after a long-term injury is only normal.

"I missed football for three months, it's not easy to come back after a big injury," the 26-year-old is quoted as saying by The Metro.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I worked during the summer - I just want to play football. I will miss some games, I will play bad for some games. I just want to play football and try to bring the best of me."

Hazard played his first full 90 minutes of the season on Saturday as Belgium, who booked their automatic place at next summer's World Cup last month, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-3.

Chelsea will resume their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 14th October. David Luiz is ruled out of the game through suspension, while Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater are doubts with injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters