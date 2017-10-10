Dutch Legend Set To Retire After World Cup Elimination

Netherlands captain Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from international football after the side missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday night.

A Dutch legend bows out 🇳🇱😢

Congratulations on an outstanding international career, @ArjenRobben 👏👏👏 https://t.co/csAIGE9try — #WCQ ⚽️🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2017

Despite a double from Robben, the second a twenty-yard stunner, handing the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Sweden, the result still fell some way short of the seven goal margin of victory they needed to leapfrog the Swedes into a play-off place.

Great run & sublime finish from Arjen Robben on what potentially could be his last Holland game #NEDSWE #WCQ2018 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/s4P6K69u8B — That Stat Football (@That_Stat_) October 10, 2017

That means the Oranje have now missed out on two consecutive major tournaments, having also failed to qualify for last year's European Championships in France.

Almost immediately after full time, reports began to emerge that the Oranje would suffer a second blow of the night with the news that Robben was set to step back from international football.

Arjen Robben cheered on by the crowd in likely his last game for Oranje, in which he was still by far the best player on the pitch. — Michiel Jongsma (@JongsmaJongsma) October 10, 2017

The Bayern Munich midfielder made his international debut in a friendly against Portugal in 2003, and was part of the Netherlands side that lost 1-0 to Spain in the final of the 2010 World Cup, before being handed the captaincy of the national side in 2015.

Altogether, Robben has made 96 appearances for the national side, the ninth highest in Dutch history, scoring 37 goals in that time, putting him fourth on Holland's all time scorers list.