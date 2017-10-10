Dutch Prime Minister Makes Bizarre Offer to Swap Land for Belgium Star Kevin De Bruyne

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has made a somewhat unusual comment regarding the state of the nation's footballing demise - claiming that he would be willing to swap the entire province of Limburg with Belgium in return for the services of Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne.

As reported by Dutch outlet Het Beleg Van Antwerpen, the Prime Minister was so aggrieved by the national football team being on the verge of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, that he has made the presumably tongue-in-cheek offer, claiming:

"Of course, this is a great sacrifice for Dutch society. They are such nice people and we will certainly miss them. But yes, sometimes you have to make difficult choices and recognise your priorities".

9 - Kevin De Bruyne has scored nine of his last 11 @ManCity goals from outside the box, including each of the last four. Range #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/bQLpiXQ2p6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

Belgium have already booked their place at next summer's tournament, after storming to the top of a relatively easy qualification group against the likes of Greece, Bosnia and Estonia. The Netherlands however look set to miss out on a place in Russia, as they would need to beat Sweden with a double figures score to stand a chance of making the play-offs.

It's no wonder the Dutch are looking on with such envy at their neighbours, who are slowly rearing a young crop of talent into potential world beaters. With the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois among their ranks, many are tipping Belgium as potential dark horses for what is set to be an enthralling World Cup competition.