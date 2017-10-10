Edinson Cavani Names the Best Footballer He's Played With & Toughest Defender He's Ever Faced

Edinson Cavani is a superstar striker, and such status in football has allowed him to share the field with many top talents over the years.

The 30-year-old has played for Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and the Uruguay national team, meaning he is not short of quality options to select as the best he's ever played with.

PABLO PORCIUNCULA BRUNE/GettyImages

Cavani was taking part in a Q&A with fans whilst on international duty, and one person was keen to know just who is the very best of the bunch the star has played with.

Is it superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Is it world class compatriot Luis Suarez? Or is it his supposed nemesis at the Parc des Princes, Neymar? The answer is actually none of those guys.

The best player Cavani has ever played with, as revealed by the man himself in the #MinutoCeleste video for AUF TV, is actually Italian midfielder maestro Marco Verratti and while the diminutive playmaker is definitely a top talent ,his name is certainly a surprise.

Cavani has been at PSG since 2013, joining a year after his teammate who left Pescara for Paris to sign a five-year deal, meaning the Uruguayan has spent enough time with him to be able to make the judgement.

The star was also asked for his toughest ever opponent, and he plumped for Juventus hard man Giorgio Chiellini, who has certainly forged a reputation over the years as being one of the very best defenders in the modern game.

