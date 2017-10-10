Ex-Boro & Barcelona Prodigy Arrested in Barnyard Raid Over Illegal Cock-Fighting Competition

Ex-Barcelona and Middlesbrough player Fabio Rochemback has been arrested for being involved in an illegal cock-fighting ring in his native land of Brazil.

As reported by the Independent, the former Brazilian international was arrested as part of a police siege in Rio Grande do Sul, where the officers burst in on the on-going cockerel sparring bout and seized 89 of the birds - alongside around £25k in cash which was part of the illegal betting circuit.

Rochemback enjoyed a fairly successful footballing career, and once found himself being spoken as one of the key players in Barcelona's future before eventually moving to Middlesbrough. Rochemback made 68 appearances for Boro, and scored five goals as well as earning himself a UEFA Cup runners-up medal for the north-east side.

Towards the end of his career, Rochemback was busted for playing a role in cock-fighting during his time playing for Brazilian side Gremio, and is now back in the headlines again for being involved in the unpleasant bloodsport. Cock-fighting is highly popular in Brazil, and sees onlookers shell out huge sums of money when betting on the outcome of the fights.