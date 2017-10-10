Ex-Liverpool Defender Names the One Man Utd Player That Would Make the Reds Title Contenders

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has claimed that the addition of David de Gea into the Liverpool squad would make Jurgen Klopp's side definite title contenders.

Saturday's early kick-off sees the Merseyside outfit host Manchester United at Anfield, and Babb - who spent his Tuesday picking a combined XI of the two teams - did not hesitate when choosing de Gea as his shot stopper:

“It’s de Gea. It’s the easiest selection [in my combined XI],” Babb told Sky Sports, via Squawka.

“[He’s a] Fantastic keeper, six clean sheets already this season, two goals gone by him. He’s one of the top goalkeepers in the world and just the easiest player to pick out of the XI.”

One thing that Liverpool have been heavily criticised for this season is their defensive incapabilities, and Babb reckons that the addition of the Spanish number one would fix such problems, simultaneously hoisting Liverpool up the table:

“I think roughly about 15 [points] a season,” the former Republic of Ireland defender said when asked how many points de Gea could give Klopp's men.

“So that puts them in good stead. I think if Liverpool had De Gea in goal they would be a completely different animal and definitely title contenders.”

United head to Anfield joint top of the Premier League, having secured 19 points in their opening seven matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool have endured a lacklustre start to the campaign - stuck in seventh place, equal on points with both Burnley and Watford.

A win against Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday would prove a huge boost to Liverpool, with the potential of pushing the club as high as third in the league.