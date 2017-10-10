Former West Ham Midfielder Dani Carvalho Reveals He Cried Every Day During Loan Spell With Londoners

Former midfielder Dani Carvalho claims that he went through quite the terrible spell on loan at West Ham.

The Portuguese, now 40, joined the Hammers on loan from Sporting Lisbon in 1996, but didn't seem to enjoy it one bit, having cried every day for the first few weeks.

"For the first two or three weeks I cried every day," he told Tribuna Expresso (H/T The Sun).

"I spent hours on the phone with my parents. I was 18, alone in London, living in a two-story apartment with no driving license.

"I felt isolated and missed the day-to-day stuff as I used to have dinner with my parents and my sister every day."

The ex-player also claims that his looks led him to live a particular lifestyle in the English capital.

"One of the newspapers wrote 'Lock up your daughters! Dani has arrived!' he recalled.

"Then I was contacted by a modelling agency who built and strengthened my image as a 'handsome boy'.

"They started to take me to the film premieres and they introduced me to producers and so on and that's when I began to live London life in earnest.

"I was suddenly with Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis and Kate Moss by my side at movie premieres.

"The Twelve Monkeys was the first one I went to. Sometimes I couldn't believe what was happening!

"I thought it was a joke to be in those places so I tried to play and maintain that social life."

Carvalho would fall out with Harry Redknapp, who was in charge of West Ham at the time following some shocking comments by the manager.

"A month or so before the end of the season we went to Spain for a week and they spent the day playing golf and drinking beer," Carvalho said.

"The coach, Harry Redknapp, had the nerve to tell me, 'I'm going to pull you out of the team until the end of the season so your price will go down - then I'll buy you'.

"I asked him not to do this because I had the chance to go to Euro 96 [with Portugal] and if I did not play it would be difficult for that to happen.

"He said 'I don't care, I want you here next season so you won't play any more'.

"I snapped and went home but my manager, Jose Veiga, and father convinced me to return. So I came back but I wouldn't even look at him, we had no relation at all."