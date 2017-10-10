Harry Winks in Line to Have Wages Doubled by Tottenham as Club Move to Reward Youngster

Tottenham are set to double Harry Winks' wages after the player recently stepped up to the plate for both club and country.

The absence of key members of Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI at Spurs has paved the way for Winks to come in and make an impact - and his showing at club level recently earned him an England call up and debut against Lithuania.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The 21-year-old was quietly impressive alongside Jordan Henderson in Vilnius and is surely in Gareth Southgate's thinking for friendly matches between now and next summer.

For Spurs fans it is not a surprise to see Winks make his mark at international level, and they will be delighted to learn that club officials are now making tracks to take Winks' weekly salary of £20,000 up to £40,000, as reported by the Times.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The move is in line with the club's policy of giving young players regular pay rises as they transition into the first team and reach milestones.

Winks currently has four-and-a-half years to run with the Lilywhites so there is unlikely a need to negotiate an extension as well, especially given that it was only signed five months after his previous deal.

The Hemel Hempstead-born midfielder returns to action with Spurs at the weekend for a Premier League match with Bournemouth, and will be hoping to retain his place alongside Eric Dier, with Mousa Dembele, and Victor Wanyama having both been out with respective ankle and knee injuries.

