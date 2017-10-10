Joe Allen to Be Assessed by Stoke Medics for Suspected Concussion Following Ireland Defeat

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen is being assessed for suspected concussion by Potters medics following a heavy collision with the Republic of Ireland's David Meyler.

Allen had to be substituted in the first half for Wales as a result of the clash, and Sky sources claim he is an early doubt for Sunday's game against Manchester City.

The FA and Premier League have recently tightened the rules regarding players returning to action after sustaining head injuries, meaning Allen may well not feature at the Etihad.

Players are no longer allowed to play six days after being diagnosed with concussion, meaning it will be touch and go for the former Liverpool and Swansea man.

Blood tests cannot be taken and there are no scans, meaning a judgement can only be formed through history and close examination.

Stoke will be crossing their fingers that Allen may be able to play some part, but will no doubt air on the side of caution in order to comply with the stricter regulations regarding concussion.

The Potters have made a steady start to the 2017/18 season, but have not set the world alight - they sit 13th and travel to Manchester on Sunday to try and halt a City side who are in a rich vein of form having won six, drawn one, plundered 22 goals and conceded only two.

