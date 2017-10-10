Jose Mourinho Revealed to Have Been in Austria on Secret Scouting Trip for Frankfurt Winger

The mystery surrounding Jose Mourinho's secret trip to Austria has finally been uncovered.

The Manchester United manager was spotted in the crowd, sporting a rather half-hearted disguise as he watched a thrilling 3-2 victory for Austria over Serbia.

Many have been speculating as to why the former Chelsea manager was at the game, with Portuguese TV claiming he was there to watch Southampton maestro Dusan Tadic, although many sources were quick to scupper this report.

However, it has now been reported that Mourinho was there on a scouting mission to see Eintracht Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic, according to the Mirror.

The 22 year-old Serbian has been hailed as one of the most exciting prospects in the Bundesliga, and his versatility in terms of being able to play anywhere in midfield could present Manchester United with a whole host of options. While usually operating on the wing, his creative presence has seen him play in the centre of midfield on occasion.

Mourinho was apparently directed to Gacinovic by summer signing and Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, who is his international teammate.

With Bayern Munich also reportedly following the youngster, Mourinho may face stiff competition should he eventually move for Gacinovic. In addition, the Serb only recently signed a new contract at Frankfurt until 2021, and that means it would take a serious offer in January to prize him away to the Premier League.





Mourinho and United face a trip to Liverpool on Saturday's early kick off in what is always a huge game between England's most successful clubs. United will be looking to keep the pressure on their rivals Manchester City, who are level on points with the Red Devils at the top of the Premier League











