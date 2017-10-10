Jose Mourinho Revealed to Have Been in Austria on Secret Scouting Trip for Frankfurt Winger

90Min
October 10, 2017

The mystery surrounding Jose Mourinho's secret trip to Austria has finally been uncovered.

The Manchester United manager was spotted in the crowd, sporting a rather half-hearted disguise as he watched a thrilling 3-2 victory for Austria over Serbia.

Many have been speculating as to why the former Chelsea manager was at the game, with Portuguese TV claiming he was there to watch Southampton maestro Dusan Tadic, although many sources were quick to scupper this report.

However, it has now been reported that Mourinho was there on a scouting mission to see Eintracht Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic, according to the Mirror.

The 22 year-old Serbian has been hailed as one of the most exciting prospects in the Bundesliga, and his versatility in terms of being able to play anywhere in midfield could present Manchester United with a whole host of options. While usually operating on the wing, his creative presence has seen him play in the centre of midfield on occasion. 

Mourinho was apparently directed to Gacinovic by summer signing and Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, who is his international teammate.

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

With Bayern Munich also reportedly following the youngster, Mourinho may face stiff competition should he eventually move for Gacinovic. In addition, the Serb only recently signed a new contract at Frankfurt until 2021, and that means it would take a serious offer in January to prize him away to the Premier League.


Mourinho and United face a trip to Liverpool on Saturday's early kick off in what is always a huge game between England's most successful clubs. United will be looking to keep the pressure on their rivals Manchester City, who are level on points with the Red Devils at the top of the Premier League




You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters