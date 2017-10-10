Jupp Heynckes Explains Why Life Has Been So Hard for James Rodriguez at Bayern Munich

Jupp Heynckes has offered an explanation as to why James Rodriguez has not hit the ground running in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

The 72-year-old has just pitched up at the Allianz Arena, where he will remain until the end of the season after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, and appeared before the media on Monday to talk about the Real Madrid loan star amongst other topics.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by AS: "James doesn't speak German and the football here is very different to the style played in South America. It's a different language, a different mentality and another culture. It's very difficult for a young player but he has to know that he's here to help me, because I like players with talent - and he has a lot."

Rodriguez only managed one league start under Ancelotti, with the Italian boss preferring to select the likes of Corentin Tolisso, Sebastian Rudy, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Kinglsey Coman in the midfield and wing positions.

Reports have claimed that the Colombian star is already after a return to parent club Real following Ancelotti's dismissal, but a new manager in the form of Heynckes could be his catalyst for change.

There is a lot of competition for places at Bayern but clearly the German boss clearly feels that the under-performing star has an abundance of quality that is bursting to be shown.

