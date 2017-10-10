Leicester Facing Several Injury Concerns Ahead of West Brom Test as Ndidi Becomes Latest Worry

90Min
October 10, 2017

Leicester City are facing a bit of an injury crisis as they look ahead to their upcoming fixture against West Brom.

With Premier League action set to return at the end of this week, the Foxes look to be in pretty poor shape in terms of manpower.

Per the Leicester Mercury, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be assessed by the club after he limped off with a suspected hamstring injury during Nigeria's 1-0 over Zambia, a result that secured the Super Eagles' place in next year's World Cup final.

Nigeria, though, are claiming that the injury to the player is not a serious one, and due to the fact that the Foxes don't play until Monday, he could return to the squad in time.

Ndidi is set to rejoin Leicester on Tuesday to be assessed, and if he is unable to play, it will leave the squad worryingly thin in midfield, with just Andy King, Vicente Iborra and Daniel Amartey available.

Matty James is still out, while Adrien Silva is still being blocked by FIFA - defenders Robert Huth and Ben Chilwell are sidelined as well, leaving manager Craig Shakespeare with quite the dilemma.

