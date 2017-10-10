Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Mulling Over Bargain Defender to Replace Injured Benjamin Mendy

90Min
October 10, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be considering a cut-price January move for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, who will be out of contract next summer after failing to agree terms with the current Serie A leaders. Guardiola is desperate to find a replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy, who is set to miss most of the season with a horrifying knee injury.

As reported by the Sun, the Citizens will join the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in their pursuit of the talented Algerian - who Napoli are reportedly willing to let go for as little as £3m as they are eager not to lose the player without receiving some form of payment for his services. Ghoulam is now in his fifth season at Napoli, having joined from Saint Etienne in 2013.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Manchester City are believed to be hopeful of opening talks with Napoli ahead of their Champions League clash next week, as Ghoulam has refused the offer of a higher salary with Napoli in pursuit of a new challenge away from Serie A. The current Premier League leaders are thought to be willing to offer the 26-year-old a lucrative salary of around  £90k-per-week.

Ghoulam has taken his time to rise to the top, but is now widely considered to be one of the best defenders in Serie A. Having made a name for himself with Ligue Un also-rans Saint Etienne, Ghoulam was snapped up by Napoli and worked tirelessly to establish himself as a key player in the Partenopei Gli Azzurri back-line.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters