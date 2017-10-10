Manchester United May Be Without a Number of This Season's Key Players When They Face Liverpool

The Premier League commences once again this weekend following the international break.

Saturday's early kick off sees Anfield host the biggest game in English football, with Liverpool facing Manchester United. The Red Devils are toe-to-toe with their close rivals Manchester City at the top of the table, so they'll be looking to maintain their impressive start to the season.

A trip to Anfield beckons for #MUFC immediately after the October international break - just like last year!https://t.co/pTTN185ysU pic.twitter.com/dOfbq2NeD0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2017

However, Jose Mourinho and United are still sweating over the fitness of several players. With Mourinho finally finding his best starting eleven, it seems a group of his key performers face a race against time to be fit for their trip to Liverpool on Saturday, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

With Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic already ruled out with long term injuries, United's injury woes could be worsened by the fact that Marouane Fellaini had to come off after just 29 minutes during Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Bosnia. Fortunately, the injury is just a ligament strain, so United won't be missing him for long which will come as welcome news for Mourinho as the Belgian has become an integral part of his plans.

With Michael Carrick also doubtful for the trip to Liverpool, United will be short on holding midfielders. The 36-year-old veteran was ruled out of the last game against Palace, and there have been no injury updates since, so it is likely he will miss Saturday's clash too.

In addition, star striker Romelu Lukaku has also been struggling with a light injury of late, and has been attending a rehabilitation centre in Belgium since being rested for their game against Bosnia.

However, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has stated that the striker, who has scored 10 goals in nine games this season, is fit to face Cyprus in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Mourinho will be wanting the former Everton boss to rest his talisman coming into the Liverpool game on the weekend, but it is ultimately positive news for United.

BREAKING: Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku available for Belgium's game against Cyprus tomorrow after recovering from ankle injury #ssn pic.twitter.com/WEwLyvyE8o — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Phil Jones' withdrawal from the England squad last week was only precautionary, so he is likely to start on Saturday alongside Eric Bailly.