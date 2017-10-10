Newcastle's January Transfer Budget Hinging on Takeover as Speculation Mounts

The level of spending Rafael Benitez could have at his disposal come January hinges on whether a takeover at Newcastle United comes to fruition, according to reports in The Northern Echo.

Despite Newcastle's impressive start to the season, currently placed in 9th, Benitez is keen to strengthen his side in order to avoid any dip in form with much of the season still to go.

Having been disappointed after transfer deadline day target Matt Targett fell through, it comes as no surprise that Newcastle are keen to recruit a left-back and another centre-forward whilst hoping to add further reinforcements across the midfield.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and Managing Director Lee Charnley are known for counting the cost to the final pound, eager to not outlay any more than the club are able to make in profit. This has led to outbursts from Newcastle fans and even Benitez himself regarding the meager size of the transfer budget available to him.

The situation could be about to change though, with rumours in Newcastle suggesting that Mike Ashley has had contact with at least two Far Eastern consortiums to discuss the possibility of any potential takeover at St. James' Park.





British businesswoman Amanda Staveley is another name being linked with a potential takeover along with her PCP Capitol Partners group, with herself spotted at the recent fixture against Liverpool before the international break, although she has also been linked with a Liverpool takeover in recent days.

Report Claims Newcastle United Takeover Could Be Completed by End of the Year https://t.co/GUioKdSzFc — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) October 5, 2017

Any potential takeover would be a race-against-time for it to be completed by the start of January, with the scrupulous amount of financial hoops potential investors must jump through before signing on the dotted line.





Talks of a takeover this size inadvertently set the rumour mill going again, with Newcastle linked to a host of names, in order to begin any spending spree the new owner could sanction.





The likes of Cenk Tosun of Besiktas, Danny Ings and Dennis Praet of Sampdoria have all recently been linked with Newcastle as talk of incomings both on the pitch and upstairs continue to intensify.