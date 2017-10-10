Neymar Tries to Persuade Coutinho to Join Him at PSG Whilst On International Duty

With Brazil's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia already assured going into this week's international break, it is alleged that Brazil star Neymar has spent most of the break desperately trying to persuade international colleague Philippe Coutinho to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Spanish newspaper SPORT suggest that Neymar has actively pursued the possibility of Coutinho donning the colours of PSG and playing alongside him at the Parc des Princes.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The article reports that; "He (Neymar) is asking him to continue at Liverpool until the end of the season and, after the World Cup, accept the offer that will come from PSG."

This comes after an intense summer for the diminutive Brazilian, who seemed destined to secure himself a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, although his current employers Liverpool put an end to that rejecting numerous bids for their playmaker, with one alleged to be in the region of £114m.

After Neymar's own world-record transfer from Barcelona to PSG this summer, relations between the two have become fractured to say the least, with the world's most expensive player hoping to get one over on his former club.

Coutinho, who will be in consideration to start Brazil's final group game against Chile early Wednesday morning, has put the summer behind him for now, scoring two and creating one further goal for Liverpool in the Premier League to go with his other goal in the Champions League.

He will be hoping he can return to last season's excellent form that led to interest from Barcelona this summer, although now this interest has stretched further across Europe to Paris, with Neymar hoping to facilitate any possible move.