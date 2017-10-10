PHOTO: David Beckham Jokingly Hits Back at Gary Neville in Liverpool Goal Blame Game

North West rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will throw down in the first Premier League clash after the October international break on Saturday lunchtime.

The pair have enjoyed some smashing matches down the years, and Liverpool fans will no doubt look back fondly on all the times they've bested their bitter rivals.

One such incident occurred back in November 2001 when a Michael Owen-inspired home outfit sent United packing and, looking back at the video footage of one of the ex-striker's goals, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville revealed to fellow critic Jamie Carragher that it was David Beckham who was at fault for that strike.

He said: "Becks. I'm saying to Becks he has to go with the runner. If I've gone with the full back, he's got to stay with Smicer."

Turns out that the former right-back launched a verbal tirade at old 'Golden Balls' himself in the wake of that goal - and Beckham took to social media after seeing Neville's excuse to query if ex-teammate's assessment was correct:

@GNev2 I don't think Becks agreed who was at fault defensively pic.twitter.com/GOu2ygfQ7h — Benjamin Rumble (@RumbleBen88) October 9, 2017

It's all just a banter to be fair, but we imagine that neither Beckham or Neville will ever take the blame for the goal - especially one that handed Liverpool all three points!

