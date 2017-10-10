How to Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland: World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, Game Time, Watch Online

How to watch Portugal vs. Switzerland on October 10.

Nihal Kolur
October 10, 2017

Switzerland travel to Lisbon on Tuesday to face Portugal in a World Cup qualifying match.

Switzerland currently sit on the top of the Group B table with 27 points after a 5-2 victory over Hungary on Saturday. The Swiss have not lost in the group stages, winning nine out of nine matches while scoring 23 goals. A win against Portugal would guarantee Switzerland a place in 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia. Last September, Switzerland defeated Portugal 2-0.

Portugal, meanwhile, enter Tuesday in second place on the table with 24 points after a 2-0 victory over Andorra on Saturday. Although the nation has already secured a place in at least a playoff, a win against Switzerland would allow them to secure a spot in Russia. Portugal has won their last eight games in the group stages and will look to its leader Cristiano Ronaldo to propel them to Russia.

Find out how to watch the winner-takes-all match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

