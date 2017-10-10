Premier League Duo Eye Up Ex-Watford Boss as Potential Replacement for Struggling Managers

Former Watford and Napoli manager Walter Mazzarri is reportedly being tracked by both Everton and West Ham, as both clubs look to solve their respective managerial crises after poor starts to the season.

Everton, who shelled out an enormous £140m in order to strengthen their playing squad this summer, currently sit 16th in the Premier League - with only two wins in their opening seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are only one place above the Merseyside outfit, with the same amount of points less than two months since the start of the season.

Now, according to Sky Sports Italia (via TalkSPORT), both clubs are eyeing up a move for Mazzarri - who slumped to a 17th placed finish in last season's Premier League, flirting with relegation as the Hornets narrowly stayed in England's top flight.

The news of interest in Mazzarri comes only a week after both clubs were linked with making an audacious attempt to land the newly unemployed Carlo Ancelotti - however unlikely that eventuality may be.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Italian was fired from his post at Bayern Munich after a poor start to the campaign in Bavaria - a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League being the final nail in the coffin in the eyes of the Bayern board.

It is reported that Ancelott is keen to return to England, where he enjoyed relative success with Chelsea between 2009 and 2011. The now 58-year-old won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community shield in his first season with the Blues before being handed his marching orders in 2011.