PSG Superstar Neymar Names the 4 Footballers He Idolised During His Childhood

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has revealed the four players he took inspiration from as a child, listing an all-Brazilian selection of mouthwatering talent.

Neymar became the most expensive player in the history of the game during the summer, after sensationally moving from Barcelona to PSG for a staggering fee of €222m.

In an interview with Palmeiras TV, via Marca, the 25-year-old sensation took the time to reflect upon the players he drew inspiration from as a boy, and interestingly, not one choice came from his boyhood club Santos. Instead, Neymar opted for Evair Aparecido Paulino, Marcos Roberto Silveira Reis, Alexsandro de Souza and Rivaldo Vítor Borba Ferreira.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️

God belas and protect us 🙏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XXQk3Ah9uU — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 5, 2017

Evair starred for Palmeiras during his career, the side which Neymar supported as a boy. As well as playing for the likes of Vasco De Gama and Yokohama Flügels, the forward bagged 125 goals for Palmeiras. Marcos Roberto Silveira Reis was a superb goalkeeper, and shone for Brazil in their emphatic 2002 World Cup winning campaign.







Alexsando de Souza was most commonly known for his thunderbolt of a left-foot, which struck fear into the hearts of his opponents as soon as he stood over a set-piece. Victor Borba Ferreira Gomes, AKA Rivaldo, was arguably one of the best footballers of all-time, starring for the likes of Barcelona and Milan during his illustrious career.





With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now in the twilight of their careers, Neymar will be desperate to assert himself as the greatest player in the world. Given the start he's made to his PSG career, Neymar could well be on the path to greatness.