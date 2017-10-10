Reliable Twitter User Claims Liverpool Are to Unveil an Extremely Bold Set of Kits Next Season

90Min
October 10, 2017

Liverpool could be set to unveil a striking new set of kits next season as the club enter its final year in partnership with New Balance.

That's the claim made by Fumler RAWK, who has been known to call what the Reds will be wearing in the past.

The account said on Twitter that Jurgen Klopp's men will wear their usual red for their home kit, but the team's away kit will be 'deep violet' and their third strip will be 'grey violet'.

It would certainly be a new avenue for the club. They have never before worn such a colour, which is usually reserved for 'alternate' strips.

The most well known team to don a 'deep violet' kit at the moment are Fiorentina over in Serie A, which has been the case for years as they are known as the Viola.

Furthermore, there will apparently be various goalkeeper kits including 'viper', 'vivid cactus' and 'pink glow'.

It is not clear on which basis Fumler RAWK makes its claims, but it will certainly be interesting to see such quirky kits on display.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters