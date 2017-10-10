Reliable Twitter User Claims Liverpool Are to Unveil an Extremely Bold Set of Kits Next Season

Liverpool could be set to unveil a striking new set of kits next season as the club enter its final year in partnership with New Balance.

That's the claim made by Fumler RAWK, who has been known to call what the Reds will be wearing in the past.

Liverpool kits 18/19: home(red viper), away(deep violet), third(grey violet). gk-kits will be viper, vivid cactus and pink glow. — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) October 9, 2017

The account said on Twitter that Jurgen Klopp's men will wear their usual red for their home kit, but the team's away kit will be 'deep violet' and their third strip will be 'grey violet'.

It would certainly be a new avenue for the club. They have never before worn such a colour, which is usually reserved for 'alternate' strips.

The most well known team to don a 'deep violet' kit at the moment are Fiorentina over in Serie A, which has been the case for years as they are known as the Viola.

Furthermore, there will apparently be various goalkeeper kits including 'viper', 'vivid cactus' and 'pink glow'.

It is not clear on which basis Fumler RAWK makes its claims, but it will certainly be interesting to see such quirky kits on display.

