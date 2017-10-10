Ronald Koeman Considering Recalling Loanee Forward as Everton Continue to Struggle Up Front

Everton manager Ronaldo Koeman is believed to be mulling over the possibility of bringing back loanee striker Henry Onyekuru to the club, in a bid to give his side some desperately-required attacking options at the top of the field. The Nigerian international joined the Toffees in the summer, but was loaned out to Belgian side Anderlecht because of work permit difficulties.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the 20-year-old may be recalled to Goodison Park sooner than he may have bargained for, with the Merseyside club prepared to look into the possibility of activating a "special talent' clause, which would allow them to bypass the often problematic work permit rules that can slow down a player's transition to the Premier League.

The talented young forward sparked intrigue on Monday, after uploading a video on his Instagram story in which he tagged Liverpool city centre as his location, as he appeared to be sitting in the passenger seat of a car. The post has lead many to suggest that the player is in the country to arrange a potential return to the club, should the deal be sanctioned by the FA.

In order to make the deal happen, Everton would need to bring the case before an FA panel, where they could state their case for bringing the prodigious talent back to the club. Factors such as the fee the Toffees paid for the player, his wage in relation to the rest of the squad and the stature of his current side Anderlecht would all be assessed in making the decision.

Everton have made a poor start to the 2017/18 Premier League season, and currently sit in 16th place in the table. Scoring goals has been a real problem for the side, as they have only netted on four occasions so far. With Wayne Rooney, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sandro Ramreiz and Oumar Niasse failing to cut the mustard, Onyekuru could be the answer Everton need.