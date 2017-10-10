Sergio Ramos Discusses Neymar and Cavani Rift & Why it Will Never Happen at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has commented on the penalty taking row that took place at Paris Saint Germain last month - claiming that such a fallout would never happen at Real Madrid.

The news of PSG attackers Edinson Cavani and Neymar having an on-pitch argument over who would take a penalty quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the last few weeks. The aftermath has reportedly brought about bribes, threats and changing room spats between the two - who have now supposedly buried the hatchet.

But Madrid defender Ramos has looked to breathe life into what is now a dying story, by claiming such a fight would never occur at Los Blancos:

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) takes the penalties and if he is not there, I take them," Ramos said, according to the Mirror.

"There is a third person designated before each game.

"It's the best way to avoid problems, to have everything agreed and pay attention to the small details.

"With regards to Neymar and Cavani, two big players, I am sure that will arrive at an agreement."

The Madrid captain, who lifted the Champions League trophy for the third time in his career in June, has seen his team endure a tricky start to the season - the Bernabeu outfit currently struggling in fifth place in La Liga.

Los Blancos find themselves seven points adrift of fierce El Clasico rivals Barcelona, but appear to be fixing their poor start since the return of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine Zidane's men are currently on a run of three wins in a row in all competitions ahead of Saturday's trip to Getafe. While first choice keeper Keylor Navas will miss the tie with a thigh injury, Ramos and Co will be confident of making it four wins on the bounce.