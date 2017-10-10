Sergio Ramos Discusses Neymar and Cavani Rift & Why it Will Never Happen at Real Madrid

90Min
October 10, 2017

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has commented on the penalty taking row that took place at Paris Saint Germain last month - claiming that such a fallout would never happen at Real Madrid.

The news of PSG attackers Edinson Cavani and Neymar having an on-pitch argument over who would take a penalty quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the last few weeks. The aftermath has reportedly brought about bribes, threats and changing room spats between the two - who have now supposedly buried the hatchet.

But Madrid defender Ramos has looked to breathe life into what is now a dying story, by claiming such a fight would never occur at Los Blancos:

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) takes the penalties and if he is not there, I take them," Ramos said, according to the Mirror.

"There is a third person designated before each game.

"It's the best way to avoid problems, to have everything agreed and pay attention to the small details.

"With regards to Neymar and Cavani, two big players, I am sure that will arrive at an agreement."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Madrid captain, who lifted the Champions League trophy for the third time in his career in June, has seen his team endure a tricky start to the season - the Bernabeu outfit currently struggling in fifth place in La Liga.

Los Blancos find themselves seven points adrift of fierce El Clasico rivals Barcelona, but appear to be fixing their poor start since the return of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine Zidane's men are currently on a run of three wins in a row in all competitions ahead of Saturday's trip to Getafe. While first choice keeper Keylor Navas will miss the tie with a thigh injury, Ramos and Co will be confident of making it four wins on the bounce.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters